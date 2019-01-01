Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $335.00 expecting ZBRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.81% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Zebra Technologies upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zebra Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zebra Technologies was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $400.00 to $335.00. The current price Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is trading at is $322.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
