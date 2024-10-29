Why VF Corp Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of V.F. Corporation VFC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
VF Corp, the parent company of Vans and The North Face, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.8 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 37 cents per share.
V.F. Corporation shares jumped 21.4% to $20.70 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 68.2% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced it finalized agreements with all six of the planned site enrollment locations to administer the Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT rose 67.6% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after falling 18% on Monday.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares surged 30% to $3.51 in pre-market trading.
- Immuron Limited IMRN shares rose 29% to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
- Lightbridge Corporation LTBR climbed 15.4% to $10.48 in pre-market trading after jumping around 24% on Monday.
- Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT gained 14.8% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. Quantum Computing will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, Nov. 6, to review the Company’s operational progress for the third quarter.
- F5, Inc. FFIV gained 11.1% to $242.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and approved an additional $1 billion buyback program.
- Veea Inc. VEEA shares gained 10.7% to $4.32 in pre-market trading. Veea, O.N.E. Amazon, and AECOM partnered on ‘Internet of Forests’ to digitally safeguard rainforests and empower Colombian communities.
- Griid Infrastructure Inc. GRDI shares rose 9.4% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Monday.
Losers
- Hanryu Holdings, Inc. HRYU shares dipped 40.4% to $0.3031 in pre-market trading after jumping 125% on Monday.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX shares fell 25.8% to $93.69 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.
- CVR Energy, Inc. CVI shares fell 25.8% to $17.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly results and said it will not pay cash dividend for the third quarter.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI fell 21.3% to $0.1217 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $3 million public offering of common stock and/or pre-funded warrants.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO fell 16.6% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Monday.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK fell 16% to $5.95 in pre-market trading. Evoke Pharma shares jumped 38% on Monday after the company announced the presentation of GLP-1 data for users with diabetic gastoparesis using GIMOTI and showed statistically significant improvements.
- Harmonic Inc. HLIT shares declined 15.8% to $12.48 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA declined 15.6% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR shares fell 11% to $26.27 after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ fell 10.1% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Monday.
