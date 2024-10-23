Why Stride Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 24%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Stride, Inc. LRN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.

Stride reported quarterly earnings of 94 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $551.084 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $506.081 million.

Stride shares jumped 24.3% to $80.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CNSP rose 99.4% to $0.3124 in pre-market trading after jumping around 7% on Tuesday.

. rose 99.4% to $0.3124 in pre-market trading after jumping around 7% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies S.A . DBVT gained 75.7% to $1.23 in pre-market trading as the company announced positive regulatory updates for the Viaskin® Peanut Patch in the United States and Europe.

. gained 75.7% to $1.23 in pre-market trading as the company announced positive regulatory updates for the Viaskin® Peanut Patch in the United States and Europe. Mustang Bio, In c. MBIO shares surged 60.6% to $0.4531 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.

c. shares surged 60.6% to $0.4531 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday. Farmmi, Inc. FAMI rose 55.2% to $0.4890 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.

rose 55.2% to $0.4890 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc . ZPTA shares rose 39.6% to $0.0885 in pre-market trading after dipping around 18% on Tuesday.

. shares rose 39.6% to $0.0885 in pre-market trading after dipping around 18% on Tuesday. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares jumped 30.3% to $10.67 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy signed a LOI to acquire AI innovator TurboScale in a $150 million deal.

shares jumped 30.3% to $10.67 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy signed a LOI to acquire AI innovator TurboScale in a $150 million deal. Phunware, Inc. PHUN climbed 23.4% to $14.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Tuesday.

climbed 23.4% to $14.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII gained 19.3% to $0.1387 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday.

gained 19.3% to $0.1387 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ shares rose 15.8% to $24.10 in pre-market trading. Daqo New Energy will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Losers

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. ANRO shares dipped 61.4% to $5.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from a Phase 2b trial evaluating ALTO-100 as a treatment for major depressed disorder did not meet its primary endpoint.

shares dipped 61.4% to $5.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from a Phase 2b trial evaluating ALTO-100 as a treatment for major depressed disorder did not meet its primary endpoint. Genprex, Inc . GNPX shares fell 20.9% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after jumping around 138% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 20.9% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after jumping around 138% on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc . ENSC fell 19.3% to $0.4351 in pre-market trading after jumping 162% on Tuesday.

. fell 19.3% to $0.4351 in pre-market trading after jumping 162% on Tuesday. Digital Brands Group, Inc . DBGI fell 18.8% to $0.2973 in today's pre-market trading after jumping around 50% on Tuesday.

. fell 18.8% to $0.2973 in today's pre-market trading after jumping around 50% on Tuesday. Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited NCI fell 18.2% to $0.7233 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Tuesday.

fell 18.2% to $0.7233 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Tuesday. Chanson International Holdin g CHSN shares fell 17.2% to $9.92 in pre-market trading.

g shares fell 17.2% to $9.92 in pre-market trading. Enphase Energy, Inc . ENPH declined 15.2% to $78.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

. declined 15.2% to $78.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc . APVO shares declined 14.3% to $0.3023 in pre-market trading after gaining over 48% on Tuesday.

. shares declined 14.3% to $0.3023 in pre-market trading after gaining over 48% on Tuesday. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc . XBP shares declined 11.9% to $1.18 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 11.9% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. McDonald’s Corporation MCD shares fell 7.2% to $292.20 following CDC reports of an E. coli outbreak linked to quarter pounders.

Now Read This: