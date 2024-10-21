Robinhood To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Susquehanna raised Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE price target from $70 to $80. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating. Lumentum shares closed at $66.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted the price target for PPL Corporation PPL from $30 to $34. Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating. PPL shares closed at $32.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from $300 to $340. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Webster Financial shares closed at $287.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Sportradar Group AG SRAD price target from $12 to $15. JP Morgan analyst Samuel Nielsen upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Sportradar shares settled at $12.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners boosted Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD price target from $74 to $96. Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $86.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein cut ASML Holding N.V. ASML price target from $1,052 to $815. Bernstein analyst Sara Russo maintained an Outperform rating. ASML shares closed at $723.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK from $94 to $104. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating. Stanley Black & Decker shares settled at $106.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $25 to $30. Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff maintained an Overweight rating. Robinhood shares closed at $26.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $450 to $472. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $368.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut Schlumberger Limited SLB price target from $63 to $61. Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained an Overweight rating. SLB shares closed at $41.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
