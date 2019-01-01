ñol

Saratoga Investment
(NYSE:SAR)
26.42
0.01[0.04%]
At close: Jun 1
27.50
1.0800[4.09%]
PreMarket: 7:58PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.54 - 30.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.5M / 12.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 35.8K
Mkt Cap320.3M
P/E6.62
50d Avg. Price26.59
Div / Yield2.11/7.99%
Payout Ratio48.12
EPS0.7
Total Float10.5M

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Saratoga Investment reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.530

Quarterly Revenue

$19M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$11.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Saratoga Investment using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Saratoga Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) reporting earnings?
A

Saratoga Investment (SAR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Q
What were Saratoga Investment’s (NYSE:SAR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.7M, which beat the estimate of $8.3M.

