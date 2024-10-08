Nasdaq To Rally Around 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Piper Sandler raised Nasdaq, Inc NDAQ price target from $73 to $80. Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto maintained an Overweight rating. Nasdaq shares fell 1.7% to close at $70.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co raised the price target for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK from $30 to $35. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andres Maldonado maintained a Buy rating. Scholar Rock shares jumped 362% to close at $34.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut the price target for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR from $39 to $38.5. TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Frontier Communications Parent shares fell 0.1% to close at $35.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX price target from $9 to $6.5. RBC Capital analyst Anthony Codling upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform. CEMEX shares fell 0.7% to close at $5.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE price target from $175 to $204. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained an Outperform rating. Guidewire Software shares fell 1.1% to close at $182.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities slashed First Solar, Inc. FSLR price target from $343 to $321. B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Buy rating. First Solar shares fell 0.7% to close at $229.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from $28 to $23. Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained an Equal-Weight rating. SolarEdge rose 1.4% to close at $20.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK price target from $49 to $56. Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating. Tetra Tech shares fell 0.7% to close at $48.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Phillips 66 PSX from $136 to $144. Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.1% to close at $138.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel boosted HubSpot, Inc. HUBS price target from $600 to $625. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating. HubSpot shares fell 2.4% to close at $522.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
