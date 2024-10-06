Coinbase, Nike And Moderna Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sept 30-Oct 4): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Humana Inc. HUM stock tumbled 24.89% after the company updated investors on the decline in Stars’ performance for 2025 and how it will impact quality bonus payments in 2026. Several analysts lowered the stock’s price forecast.
- Stellantis N.V. STLA stock fell 17.06% last week after Chrysler Parent’s U.S. sales nosedived 20% in the third quarter. Several analysts downgraded the stock.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dipped 10.63%. The company announced it will restrict services tied to Stablecoins that do not meet MICA European regulations.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares were down 10.15%.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares fell 10% last week after the company lowered its annual production guidance due to a supply shortage of shared components on the R1 and RCV platforms.
- First Solar, Inc. FLSR stock lost 9.63% last week.
- ConAgra Brands, Inc. CAG stock declined 9.12% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc FND stock declined 8.81% last week.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares plummeted 8.59%. The company announced the completion of enrollment in its Phase III HARMONi trial in 2L+ EGFRm NSCLC.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA stock fell 8.44%. The company reached a stipulation in its ongoing patent infringement litigation with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY.
- Nike, Inc. NKE stock fell 8.04% after multiple firms cut their respective price targets following a first-quarter revenue miss.
