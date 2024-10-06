US Listed Chinese Stocks Dominate Another Week - Li Auto, JD.com Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Sept 30-Oct 4): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week, dominated mostly by USA-listed Chinese stocks, which benefited from additional stimulus measures aimed at boosting China’s economy.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU stock upped 49.37% after additional stimulus measures aimed at boosting China’s economy were announced over the weekend. KE Holdings Inc BEKE shares jumped 29.01% on continued strength following recent stimulus measures and the start of the National Day Golden Week. JD.com, Inc. JD shares increased 17.72%. Vistra Corp. VST stock rose 17.58% after some analysts raised their price forecasts. Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG shares gained 14.05% last week after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $205 to $215. PDD Holdings Inc. PDD shares rose 13.95%, thanks to China’s additional stimulus to boost consumption. Li Auto Inc. LI stock escalated 13.60% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in September and Q3 delivery results. Ovintiv Inc. OVV stock grew 13.45%. BeiGene Ltd BGNE shares gained 12.65% last week. The upmove followed its announcement that the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee recognized the favorable benefit-risk profile of PD-1 inhibitors, including TEVIMBRA. ZTO Express Inc. ZTO stock gained 11.90% last week.

