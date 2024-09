Why Nio Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of NIO Inc. NIO rose sharply in today's pre-market.

Nio announced Sunday that strategic investors, including Hefei Jianheng New Energy Automobile Investment Fund Partnership, Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment Co., Ltd. and CS Capital Co., Ltd., have agreed to invest an aggregate of 3.3 billion yuan ($470.64 million) in cash in its subsidiary Nio China. Nio has concurrently agreed to invest 10 billion yuan (about $1.43 billion) in cash to subscribe to the newly issued shares of Nio China.

nIO shares jumped 12.7% to $7.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Zhongchao Inc. ZCMD rose 54.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading.

rose 54.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO shares rose 50.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Friday.

shares rose 50.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Friday. Kaixin Holdings KXIN gained 44.9% to $0.1303 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Friday.

gained 44.9% to $0.1303 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Friday. Garden Stage Limited GSIW rose 27.2% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Friday.

rose 27.2% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Friday. Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI shares rose 27.2% to $2.79 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 27.2% to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Future FinTech Group Inc . FTFT gained 23.8% to $0.4670 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday.

. gained 23.8% to $0.4670 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday. MMTec, Inc . MTC shares surged 21.3% to $0.4668 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Friday.

. shares surged 21.3% to $0.4668 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Friday. Uxin Limited UXIN shares gained 20.8% to $6.28 in pre-market trading after jumping around 84% on Friday.

shares gained 20.8% to $6.28 in pre-market trading after jumping around 84% on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited DADA shares jumped 15% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Friday.

Losers

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc . ENSC shares dipped 24.7% to $0.2168 in pre-market trading after receiving a notice from the Nasdaq.

. shares dipped 24.7% to $0.2168 in pre-market trading after receiving a notice from the Nasdaq. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME fell 20.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday.

fell 20.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday. Verb Technology Company, Inc . VERB shares fell 18.1% to $0.0440 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.

. shares fell 18.1% to $0.0440 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. CaliberCos Inc . CWD fell 14.7% to $0.5322 in pre-market trading.

. fell 14.7% to $0.5322 in pre-market trading. Nano Labs Ltd NA declined 12.9% to $0.8795 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Friday.

declined 12.9% to $0.8795 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Friday. Versus Systems Inc . VS shares declined 12.4% to $1.06 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 12.4% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Stellantis N.V. STLA shares declined 11.6% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company updated its 2024 guidance. Stellantis said it now expects FY24 operating margin of 5.5%-7.0%, down from its prior double-digit growth expectations.

shares declined 11.6% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company updated its 2024 guidance. Stellantis said it now expects FY24 operating margin of 5.5%-7.0%, down from its prior double-digit growth expectations. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS fell 11.6% to $4.55 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 11.6% to $4.55 in today's pre-market trading. Venus Concept In c VERO shares fell 10.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept shares jumped around 20% on Friday after the company announced a $15 million debt-to-equity exchange transaction.

c shares fell 10.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept shares jumped around 20% on Friday after the company announced a $15 million debt-to-equity exchange transaction. Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares fell 8.3% to $7.51 in pre-market trading.

