Why Intuitive Machines Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 41%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it was awarded a NASA Near Space Network contract for communication and navigation services, with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion.

Intuitive Machines shares jumped 41.1% to $7.62 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG gained 231% to $15.02 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday.

gained 231% to $15.02 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX rose 89.3% to $0.9395 in today's pre-market trading after declining around 89% on Tuesday.

rose 89.3% to $0.9395 in today's pre-market trading after declining around 89% on Tuesday. Veea Inc. VEEA gained 66.4% to $8.82 in the pre-market trading session after dipping 42% on Tuesday.

gained 66.4% to $8.82 in the pre-market trading session after dipping 42% on Tuesday. Agrify Corp AGFY gained 42.8% to $0.36 in pre-market trading.

gained 42.8% to $0.36 in pre-market trading. Webuy Global Ltd WBUY rose 27.2% to $0.1475 in pre-market trading. Webuy Global, on Tuesday, reported a year-over-year increase in interim H1 revenue results.

rose 27.2% to $0.1475 in pre-market trading. Webuy Global, on Tuesday, reported a year-over-year increase in interim H1 revenue results. VivoPower International PLC VVPR shares rose 24% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. VivoPower shares dipped 35% on Tuesday after the company announced a heads of agreement to merge with Future Automotive Solutions and Technologies.

shares rose 24% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. VivoPower shares dipped 35% on Tuesday after the company announced a heads of agreement to merge with Future Automotive Solutions and Technologies. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 21.7% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Tuesday.

gained 21.7% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Tuesday. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc . WINT gained 21.6% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. On Sept. 4, Windtree Therapeutics completed enrollment of its Phase 2b study of Istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock caused by heart failure.

. gained 21.6% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. On Sept. 4, Windtree Therapeutics completed enrollment of its Phase 2b study of Istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock caused by heart failure. MKDWELL Tech Inc MKDW rose 9.8% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after dipping around 6% on Tuesday.

Losers

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd . GLMD fell 32.9% to $10.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 290% on Tuesday.

. fell 32.9% to $10.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 290% on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc . SMSI shares dipped 22.8% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after surging 118% on Tuesday.

. shares dipped 22.8% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after surging 118% on Tuesday. Healthcare Triangle, Inc . HCTI fell 17.2% to $0.3766 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Tuesday.

. fell 17.2% to $0.3766 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Tuesday. XCHG Limited XCH shares fell 15.3% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Tuesday.

shares fell 15.3% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Tuesday. Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON shares declined 14.2% to $5.36 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Tuesday. Tenon Medical announced the closing of $4.5 million public offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

shares declined 14.2% to $5.36 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Tuesday. Tenon Medical announced the closing of $4.5 million public offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Energous Corporation WATT shares declined 14.2% to $0.6437 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 14.2% to $0.6437 in pre-market trading. IO Biotech, Inc. IOBT declined 12.6% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Tuesday. IO Biotech recently announced promising data from the Phase 2 basket trial of IO102-IO103, the company’s lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA at the 2024 ESMO Congress.

declined 12.6% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Tuesday. IO Biotech recently announced promising data from the Phase 2 basket trial of IO102-IO103, the company’s lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA at the 2024 ESMO Congress. 22nd Century Group, Inc . XXII fell 11.7% to $0.2430 in today's pre-market trading after declining 14% on Tuesday. The company's CEO Lawrence Firestone, last week, disclosed the purchase of shares.

. fell 11.7% to $0.2430 in today's pre-market trading after declining 14% on Tuesday. The company's CEO Lawrence Firestone, last week, disclosed the purchase of shares. iSpecimen Inc. ISPC shares fell 7% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Tuesday.

shares fell 7% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Tuesday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG shares fell 4% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday.

Now Read This: