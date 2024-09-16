Bitcoin Falls Below $59K Despite $436M In Net ETF Inflows Last Week; FBI Investigating A Second Assassination Attempt On Trump, Detains A Pro-Ukraine Construction Company Owner - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- ‘Dogecoin Millionaire’ Highlights Pepe and Dogecoin As ‘Two Biggest Meme Narratives For 2025,’ Shiba Inu, Floki To Follow
- Bitcoin Dips Below $59K Despite $436M Net ETF Inflows Last Week
- SEC Moves To Amend Binance Lawsuit, Reinforcing Claims Of Unregistered Securities Sales
US Politics
- Trump Vs. Harris: Vice President Widens Lead On Key Election Issue That Is Democrats’ Achilles’ Heel As Debate Performance Establishes Her As Better Economic Steward
- Anthony Scaramucci: ‘More GOP Officials Will Start To Denounce Trump’ — Senator Mitt Romney May Be One Of Them, Polymarket Traders Think
- Peter Schiff At Odds With Bernie Sanders Over Taxing Rich, Calls Upon Democrats To Cut Taxes: ‘They’re Already Paying 40% Of The Federal Income Tax’
- FBI Investigating Trump’s Second Assassination Attempt: Authorities Detain Pro-Ukraine Construction Company Owner
- Trump’s ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Met With Witty Response From Harris Campaign: ‘The American People Want To Be Out Of The Woods’
- Kamala Harris, Biden Express Relief That Trump Is Unhurt After Second Assassination Attempt: ‘I Am Glad He Is Safe’
- Trump Vs. Harris: Vice President’s Strong Debate Showing, Taylor Swift Endorsement Do Not Move Needle On Her Poll Numbers As Pollster Cites This Reason
- Scaramucci Says Trump-Loomer Union Marks Dangerous Shift Towards Extreme Nativism
- Trump Stumbles Again Over Health Care Issues Involving Abortion And Obamacare
US Markets
- S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Mixed As Rate-Cut Hopes Weigh On Techs: Fund Manager Sees Near-Term Corrections As Buying Opportunities
- Why Exicure Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 49%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- S&P 500 Implied Volatility Suggests 100-Point Swing As Fed Decision Looms: Experts Say Market May Collapse After Rate Cuts
- S&P 500, Nasdaq Record Best Week Of Year As Alphabet, Super Micro Surge: Fear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Neutral’ Zone
World Politics
- China Frees US Pastor After 18 Years In Jail: ‘No Words Can Express The Joy,’ Says Daughter
- Russia Security Council Head Warns Of Turning Kyiv Into A ‘Giant Melted Spot’ Using New Technologies
US Economy
- Americans Falling Behind On Their Bills: Mohamed El-Erian Echoes Worries As Rate Cut Buzz Grows Louder
World Economy
- Gold Clocks New High While Dollar Weakens; Asia And Europe Markets Mixed – Global Markets Today While US Slept
- Pro-Bitcoin President Javier Milei Presents Argentina’s Budget, Dishes Out ‘First Truth’ Of Macroeconomics: ‘Zero Deficit’
Tech
- Apple Staring At ‘Lower Than Expected’ Demand For iPhone 16 Pro And Pro Max In The First Weekend, Says Top Analyst
- Worried About Staggering Tech Valuation? Analyst Says These Stocks Are Poised To Go Higher As Fed Kicks Off ‘Rate-Cutting Cycle’ This Week
- ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Says Its Latest Models Pose Bioweapons Creation Risk: AI Giant Particularly ‘Cautious’ About Introducing o1
- Apple Wants You To Pay More For iPhone 16 Battery Replacement: Here’s How Much It Will Cost
- Apple Shares Slide In Monday Premarket: What’s Souring Sentiment?
- Why Is 3D Printing Company Stratasys Stock Surging Today?
Electric Vehicle
- Gauzy To Showcase AI-Powered Driver Assistance System for Safer Commercial Trucks
- Tesla’s Cybertruck Sales In July Nearly Matched Those Of All Over EV Trucks Combined: Report
- Daimler Truck To Start Production Of Battery Electric Heavy Truck Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 In November
Consumer
Communication
- Chinese Social Media Abuzz With Conspiracy Theories After Second Attempt On Donald Trump’s Life: ‘Definitely Not Good News For Democrats’
- DJT Stock Soars As Donald Trump Says He’s Safe After New Assassination Attempt In Florida
- FX, Disney Bask In Success At 2024 Emmys: ‘Shōgun’ And ‘Hacks’ Sweep Awards, ‘The Bear’ And ‘Baby Reindeer’ Step Up!
- Trump Media Faces $4B Downslide As Shareholders Prepare For Lockup Agreement Expiration
General
Space
- Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Set To Battle For Dominance In The Sky: Amazon Gears Up To Launch Over 3,000 Low-Earth Orbit Satellites
- Elon Musk Says There Is A Need For A Space Telescope With ‘Far Larger Aperture’ Than Hubble
- Polaris Dawn Returns Home After 5-Day Mission Including First Commercial Spacewalk
Energy
- BP Sells Stake In Gas Pipeline To Apollo, Raises $1B
- BHP Group Sounds Alarm on Copper Supply, AI and EV Growth Could Drive Prices Soaring: Report
- Alcoa Pockets $1.1B From Saudi Joint Venture Sale: Details
