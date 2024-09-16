Chinese Social Media Abuzz With Conspiracy Theories After Second Attempt On Donald Trump's Life: 'Definitely Not Good News For Democrats'

Chinese social media has been flooded with conspiracy theories following a reported assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident, which took place at Trump’s Florida golf course, has sparked widespread discussion on China’s Weibo platform, despite the country’s strict internet censorship.

What Happened: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has labeled the incident as an “attempted assassination.” Trump was unscathed and a suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was apprehended. This marks the second attempt on Trump’s life in recent months, the first being at a campaign rally on July 13.

The news quickly spread on Weibo, with users speculating about the authenticity of the incident and potential motives. Despite China’s stringent internet censorship, these theories remained on Weibo for most of Monday. The suspect, Routh, is currently in Secret Service custody, with details about him and his motives still unfolding, CNBC reported on Monday.

Fudan University's Department of International Politics professor Shen Yi said on his verified Weibo account that the assassination attempt is "definitely not good news for Democrats. The potential favors that Harris might have gained over the presidential debate are going to be zeroed out."

Why It Matters: China's President Xi Jinping had expressed sympathies to Trump when the first attempt was made to assassinate him.

Routh, a small construction company owner known for his regular criticism of Trump on social media, was taken into custody following the incident. Routh had previous run-ins with the law, including a 2002 arrest and accusations of tax evasion.

