Anthony Scaramucci: 'More GOP Officials Will Start To Denounce Trump' — Senator Mitt Romney May Be One Of Them, Polymarket Traders Think

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci predicts more GOP officials breaking away from former President Donald Trump, with a prediction market showing Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) may endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: The market shows a 42% chance as of Sep. 16., indicating that speculators ascribe a fair chance to a potential Romney endorsement.

This comes as political tensions within the GOP continue to escalate, with more figures distancing themselves from

Scaramucci stated on X, "More GOP elected officials will start to denounce Trump. Bookmark this." The remark comes amid growing speculation that prominent Republicans may break with Trump, especially in light of Romney’s repeated public criticisms of the former president.

Romney has a history of lambasting Trump, having referred to him as a “failure of character” in a recent interview.

The Utah Senator’s sentiments reflect his estrangement from the modern Republican Party, which he no longer feels aligns with the values of past GOP leaders like Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Romney ruled out a 2024 presidential bid, humorously stating, "Perhaps if Godzilla comes in and removes all the other candidates…no, I'm not running for president."

Given Romney’s estrangement from Trump and the Republican Party's current direction, it isn't entirely out of the question, according to market speculation.

Why it matters: The potential for high-profile Republican endorsements of Democratic candidates could significantly impact the 2024 election landscape.

Interestingly, recent polls show Vice President Harris gaining traction on economic issues, particularly among small business owners.

A USA Polling survey indicates that 49% of small business owners approve of Harris’s handling of the economy, with a significant number believing she understands the challenges facing small businesses.

This unexpected economic competence could make Harris an attractive option for moderate Republicans disillusioned with their party’s current direction.

What’s Next: This growing division within the GOP, exemplified by figures like Mitt Romney, will likely be a key topic at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

