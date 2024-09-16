Daimler Truck To Start Production Of Battery Electric Heavy Truck Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 In November

Daimler Truck said on Sunday that it will start series production of its Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 battery electric truck on the existing assembly line at its Wörth plant at the end of November.

What Happened: The Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 is a heavy, long-distance haulage truck expected to have a battery capacity of over 600 kilowatt hours. The high battery capacity will provide the truck with a range of 500 kilometers on a single charge.

The company said the first customer vehicles are expected to be produced and registered before the end of 2024.

“With its new e-flagship, the manufacturer intends to decarbonize long-distance haulage, which is responsible for two thirds and thus the largest part of CO 2 emissions in truck traffic,” Daimler said in a statement.

Why It Matters: "With its high energy efficiency, it will be profitable for fleet operators. Now it is imperative for governments, the energy sector, and industry to act together to drive forward the expansion of public charging infrastructure," Daimler’s upcoming CEO Karin Rådström said.

The company already has over 2,000 orders for the eActros 600. They will be manufactured alongside diesel-powered trucks at Wörth. The Mannheim, Kassel, and Gaggenau Daimler Truck plants will also play a part in the making of the new truck, supplying components required for the battery-electric drive.

The company, however, did not reveal the price of the upcoming vehicle.

Photo courtesy: Mercedes-Benz