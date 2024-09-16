EXCLUSIVE: Gauzy To Showcase AI-Powered Driver Assistance System for Safer Commercial Trucks

On Monday, Gauzy Ltd GAUZ announced that it will unveil the first generation of its AI-powered advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) exclusively for commercial trucks at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024, which will take place from September 17 to September 22 at the Deutsche Messe AG venue in Hannover, Germany.

Gauzy’s ADAS for commercial trucks, which Ford F Trucks has chosen to integrate into select vehicles, will allow the company to generate additional revenue from its Safety-Tech division by capitalizing on the firm’s growing demand for its innovative Smart-VisionTM camera monitor system (CMS).

The system improves safety and fleet efficiency and reduces fuel consumption in the global commercial trucking industry, valued at more than $2.2 trillion.

Gauzy’s Smart-Vision CMS enables commercial truck operators to have increased road visibility from multiple vantage points by eliminating blind spots. It is also programmed to send drivers real-time notifications to allow them to make smarter and safer decisions.

Gauzy’s Smart-Vision system offers advanced features with its self-learning and predictive capabilities. Adaptive maneuver lines are shown on the system’s display while a commercial truck is in motion and during trailer calibration so drivers can see the space between the trailer and an obstacle.

Additionally, the system is equipped to protect vulnerable road users (VRU) by accurately detecting a range of road obstructions, such as a pedestrian or cyclist on the road.

Gauzy’s is the first to offer backward panning functionality while a commercial truck is in reverse.

Moreover, Gauzy’s ADAS comes with collision avoidance or detection technology and blind spot information systems (BSIS), a UN regulation standard that leverages artificial intelligence to diminish the risk of accidents.

The company said that Surveillance mode is another differentiator of the Gauzy Smart-Vision CMS, providing trucking operators with an added measure of security by enabling them to monitor their trucks from a distance.

The system has the capability to record suspicious activity and send notifications directly to drivers’ mobile devices anytime a camera depicts movement around the vehicle, helping mitigate the risk of theft and vandalism.

Recently, co-founder and CEO Eyal Peso, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Adrian Lofer, CFO Meir Peleg Alejandro Weinstein and other senior executives acquired an aggregate of 48,472 Gauzy shares at an average price of $10.35 per share for $0.50 million via open market purchases during August and September 2024.

Price Action: GAUZ stock closed higher by 2.12% at $9.62 on Friday.

Photo via company