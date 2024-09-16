FX, Disney Bask In Success At 2024 Emmys: 'Shōgun' And 'Hacks' Sweep Awards, 'The Bear' And 'Baby Reindeer' Step Up!

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, witnessed “Shōgun,” “Baby Reindeer,” and “Hacks” clinching top awards, while “The Bear” made a noteworthy impression.

What Happened: The Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, celebrated the best in television on Sunday night. “Hacks” bagged the award for Best Comedy Series, while “Shōgun” secured the title for Best Drama Series.

Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada from “Shōgun” won Lead Actress and Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. They made history as the first Japanese actors to win in their respective categories.

Jean Smart from “Hacks” won Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while Jeremy Allen White from “The Bear” won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

“The Bear” also achieved consecutive victories, best-supporting actor, and best supporting actress in a comedy.

See Also: Huawei’s $2,800 Tri-Fold Phone Has The Potential To Eat Apple’s Lunch In China: Here Is How It Compares To iPhone 16

“Baby Reindeer” was named Best Limited or Anthology Series, with Richard Gadd winning Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series and also the award for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series.

Series Name Nominations Emmys Shōgun (Drama Series) 25 18 Hacks (Comedy Series) 48 09 The Bear (Comedy Series) 36 21 Baby Reindeer (Limited Or Anthology Series) 11 06 Credit: Emmys Jodie Foster won Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for “True Detective: Night Country.”

Frederick EO Toye for “Shōgun” won Directing for a Drama Series, while Christopher Storer of “The Bear” won Directing for a Comedy Series.

The award for Writing for a Drama Series was won by Will Smith for “Slow Horses,” and Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky of “Hacks” won the award for Writing for a Comedy Series.

“The Daily Show” won the Talk Series category, and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” was named the best Scripted Variety Series. The “Traitors” won the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program award.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This year marked the crowning achievement of FX, a pay television channel owned by FX Networks, LLC, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Co. DIS, reported the Associated Press.

FX ended this Emmy season with 36 total awards — 18 for “Shogun” and 11 for “The Bear.” This surpasses its previous record from 2016 when it earned 18 wins.

The channel solidified its dominance with the season’s top drama, “Shogun,” while “The Bear” also secured multiple accolades. This level of success rivals that of NBC and HBO.

Netflix Inc. NFLX secured 24 Emmy wins this year, while HBO and Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery WBD concluded the night with a combined total of 14 awards.

Apple Inc.’s AAPL streaming service Apple TV+ won a total of nine awards.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.