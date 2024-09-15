Kamala Harris, Biden Express Relief That Trump Is Unhurt After Second Assassination Attempt: 'I Am Glad He Is Safe'

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have expressed relief that former president Donald Trump has escaped unhurt in a second assassination attempt in Florida.

What Happened: The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that a man armed with an AK-style rifle tried to infiltrate the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The Secret Service agents on duty reacted promptly, firing shots that led the man to abandon his weapon and escape in an SUV. He was later captured in a neighboring county, according to a report from The Hill.

Following the incident, Vice President Harris expressed her relief over Trump’s safety on social platform X, stating, “I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

The incident was confirmed by both Trump’s campaign and the White House. Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, reassured the public of the former president’s safety. The Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the incident.

President Joe Biden was also briefed on the matter, and the White House expressed relief at Trump’s safety. The Trump campaign later addressed the incident in a fundraising email, assuring supporters that Trump was safe and well.

Why It Matters: As reported earlier by Benzinga, this incident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Secret Service agent, a member of Trump's security detail, fired at a man seen with an assault rifle near the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. Law enforcement sources indicated that they do not believe the suspect had an opportunity to fire at Trump. The authorities later found the assault rifle.

“We have somebody in custody right now,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw at a news conference, reported Reuters. The outlet, citing The New York Times and Fox News, said that the suspect is Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old from Hawaii. Notably, Bradshaw didn’t name the suspect or give details on the motives.

This is the second attempt on the ex-president’s life this year. In July, the House Homeland Security Committee hearing revealed new details about the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

Col. Christopher Paris testified that the prior assassin Thomas Crooks fired eight shots at a rally in Pennsylvania before being neutralized by Secret Service agents, contradicting previous reports. The FBI is investigating the incident as domestic terrorism, and the Secret Service Director resigned shortly after.

