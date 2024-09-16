FBI Investigating Trump's Second Assassination Attempt: Authorities Detain Pro-Ukraine Construction Company Owner

In recent news, Ryan Wesley Routh, a small construction company owner, has been taken into custody in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Florida.

What Happened: Routh’s detention was confirmed by three law enforcement sources. Routh, 58, is known for his regular criticism of Trump on social media and has previously urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit those injured at a Trump rally in July, CNN reported on Monday.

Routh, who registered as an “unaffiliated” voter in North Carolina in 2012, has had previous run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2002 following a standoff with police and has been ordered to pay substantial amounts in civil suits. He has also been accused by state and federal authorities of tax evasion.

The FBI stated it is “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Trump at his Florida golf club.

Public records show that Routh has expressed support for Ukraine and has even visited the country in 2022. He has tried to recruit Afghan conscripts to fight in the war against Russia, positioning himself as an unofficial liaison for the Ukrainian government. His views on global politics are outlined in a self-published book.

Routh’s LinkedIn page indicates that he started a company, Camp Box Honolulu, in Hawaii in 2018, which constructs storage units and tiny houses. His son, Oran Routh, has expressed hope that the situation has been exaggerated and insists that his father is not prone to violent behavior.

Why It Matters: This incident marks the second reported assassination attempt on the former president. Trump confirmed his safety post the incident, vowing to “NEVER SURRENDER.” The Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation into the matter.

President Biden and Vice President Harris expressed relief that Trump was unharmed in the incident. Harris stated, "I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

Image via Shutterstock