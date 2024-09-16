Gold Clocks New High While Dollar Weakens; Asia And Europe Markets Mixed - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Friday, September 13th, U.S. markets closed higher as rising bets on a potential 50-basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve boosted optimism. Small-cap stocks, particularly sensitive to rate changes, outperformed as hopes for a larger cut increased.
Economic data released indicated that consumer prices grew by 2.5% year over year, while wholesale prices rose 0.2% month over month in August.
All S&P 500 sectors closed higher, led by communication services, utilities, and industrial stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.72% and closed at 41,393.78. The S&P 500 ended the day higher by 0.54% at 5,626.00, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.65%, finishing the session at 17,683.98.
Asian Markets Today
- Japan markets closed for Respect for the Aged Day holiday.
- On Monday, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.27%, ending the session at 8,121.60, led by gains in the Telecoms Services, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 was down 0.11%, closing at 25,383.75, while the Nifty 500 closed higher by 0.17%, at 23,968.20.
- China markets closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the session higher by 0.31% at 17,422.12.
Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index gained 0.02%.
- Germany’s DAX declined 0.19%.
- France’s CAC was up 0.06%.
- U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.11%.
Commodities at 06:00 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.40% at $68.02/bbl, and Brent was up 0.28% at $71.81/bbl.
- Oil prices rose amid expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut. Gains were capped by concerns over weak Chinese economic data and lingering demand worries despite supply disruptions from Hurricane Francine.
- Natural Gas declined 0.48% to $2.294.
- Gold was trading higher by 0.04% at $2,612.00, Silver gained 0.70% to $31.297, and Copper slid 0.11% to $4.2310.
US Futures at 06:00 AM ET
Dow futures were up 0.16%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures fell 0.13%.
Forex at 06:00 AM ET
- The U.S. dollar index fell 0.41% to 100.70, the USD/JPY was down 0.42% to 140.22, and the USD/AUD declined 0.49% to 1.4840.
- The dollar weakened as expectations grew for an oversized rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The yen surged to its highest level in over a year, while Treasury yields fell in anticipation of a potential 50-basis-point cut. The Bank of England and the Bank of Canada are also in focus.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.