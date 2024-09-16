DJT Stock Soars As Donald Trump Says He's Safe After New Assassination Attempt In Florida

In the wake of an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT soared 4.23% in Monday’s pre-market trading.

What Happened: Trump was quickly escorted to safety following a shooting incident at his Florida golf club on Sunday afternoon. An armed man was spotted near the club while Trump was present, leading to the situation.

As per Benzinga Pro, DJT was trading at $18.73 at the time of writing after it closed at $17.97 on Friday.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. when a Secret Service agent from Trump’s security detail fired at a man seen with an assault rifle near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The suspect was able to escape the scene.

Law enforcement sources have stated that they do not believe the suspect had a chance to fire at Trump. The assault rifle was later discovered by the authorities.

In a statement, Trump reassured his supporters of his safety, “There were gunshots in my vicinity but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

The suspect was subsequently apprehended by local police on I-95. His motives remain unknown. This incident follows an assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., two months ago.

The Secret Service, in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, is currently investigating the incident. The White House has confirmed that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the situation and expressed relief at Trump's safety.

Why It Matters: This recent assassination attempt on Trump is the second such incident in recent months. The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, a small construction company owner known for his regular criticism of Trump on social media, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. Routh, who has had previous run-ins with the law, including a standoff with police in 2002 and accusations of tax evasion, had previously urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit those injured at a Trump rally in July.

