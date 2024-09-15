Apple Wants You To Pay More For iPhone 16 Battery Replacement: Here's How Much It Will Cost

Apple Inc. AAPL has announced a price increase for its battery replacement service for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What Happened: The tech giant has upped the battery repair cost for these models by $20, making the new price $119. The cost for battery replacement in the standard and “Plus” models remains the same.

This news was first reported by MacRumors.

Apple has not yet increased the price for other battery replacements, but such a move wouldn’t be surprising.

In 2022, the company increased the iPhone 14 battery service cost by $30 to $99.

Defective batteries are still covered under Apple’s one-year warranty, and replacements are free under AppleCare+ plans if the battery has less than 80% of its original capacity.

Why It Matters: Last year in March, Apple increased the battery replacement price for out-of-warranty devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Later in September, the company raised the battery replacement cost for certain Apple Watch models.

The tech giant has also stopped covering hairline cracks on iPhone and Apple Watch displays under its standard warranty, requiring customers to pay for repairs.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199 for the 256GB version.

Pre-orders for all four models are already underway, with official sales starting on Sept. 20.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.