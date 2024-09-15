Trump's 'I Hate Taylor Swift' Met With Witty Response From Harris Campaign: 'The American People Want To Be Out Of The Woods'

Former President Donald Trump’s public expression of dislike for pop star Taylor Swift has elicited a humorous response from Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

What Happened: On Sunday, Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social to voice his disapproval of Swift, as reported by The Hill.

The former president wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on the platform owned by his company Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

This followed Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris earlier in the week. Harris’s campaign responded with a cleverly worded statement, using Swift’s song titles to satirize Trump’s recent actions.

The statement, issued by Harris’s campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on social platform X, dubbed Trump as “Mr. Not-at-all Fine” and criticized him for overlooking American issues in favor of his personal grievances.

“Donald Trump's week of whining and spouting conspiracy theories has voters on both sides of the aisle ready to Forget That He Existed,” said Chitika. She referred to multiple Swift songs to say, “The American people want to be Out of the Woods of the chaos and division of the Trump era, leave behind the Blank Space of Trump's broken promises, and Begin Again by electing Vice President Harris to ensure America's future of opportunity is Long Lived.”

Swift had previously praised Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” on Instagram, contrasting her composed leadership with Trump’s tumultuous reign. Trump, however, dismissed Swift’s endorsement during a Fox & Friends interview on Wednesday, labeling her as a “very liberal person”.

In response to Harris’s campaign’s mockery, Trump’s campaign shared an ABC News/Ipsos poll on social platform X, which indicated that only 6% of respondents were more likely to vote for Harris due to Swift’s endorsement.

Why It Matters: Swift’s endorsement of Harris came after a presidential debate on Tuesday. Swift’s public support for Harris resulted in a significant surge in traffic to vote.gov, with over 330,000 visitors referred to the site via Swift’s custom link.

Following Swift’s endorsement, a Swift superfan organized an online campaign to boost Harris’s presidential run. Despite the support from Swift and her fans, the ABC News/Ipsos poll suggests that Swift’s endorsement may not significantly influence the voting outcome.

