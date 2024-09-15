Russia Security Council Head Warns Of Turning Kyiv Into A 'Giant Melted Spot' Using New Technologies

Russia has issued a stern warning to Ukraine, threatening to reduce its capital, Kyiv, to a “giant melted spot” if Ukraine is allowed by its allies to use Western long-range missiles against Russia.

What Happened: Moscow’s warning came on Saturday, as reported by Politico. The threat was made by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, amidst ongoing discussions by the U.S. and the U.K. to permit Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike strategic targets within Russia.

Medvedev, known for his nuclear rhetoric, stated that Russia already has “formal” grounds to use nuclear weapons following Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. However, he suggested that newer technologies could be used to create a “giant melted spot” in place of the Ukrainian capital.

Despite the threats, Medvedev acknowledged that “a nuclear conflict is really not needed by anyone,” adding that a nuclear response is a decision with “irreversible consequences.”

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden have been discussing Ukraine's possible use of British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles on Russian soil, without reaching a decision. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that such permission would put NATO countries "at war with Russia.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed Kyiv’s pleas for expanded use of Western weapons, stating, “We are making progress on the battlefield. But we need permission to use long-range weapons.”

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of calls from Russian foreign policy hawks for a more assertive nuclear stance towards the West.

The use of Western-made long-range missiles by Ukraine against Russia could lead to a direct military confrontation between Russia and the West, as warned by Putin.

The situation has also raised global concerns, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressing his apprehension about potential global conflict.

