Scaramucci Says Trump-Loomer Union Marks Dangerous Shift Towards Extreme Nativism

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has criticized Donald Trump‘s alliance with far-right activist Laura Loomer, calling it a move towards extreme nativism.

What Happened: Scaramucci went on X to express his concerns about the Trump-Loomer alliance. He described it as an inevitable outcome, given Trump’s current advisory circle. According to Scaramucci, these advisors are exploiting Trump’s ego to pursue their radical visions of a white ethnostate.

Trump-Loomer couple was inevitable. Trump is now guided by his most extreme and nativist advisors who play off his ego to fulfill half-baked visions of a white ethnostate. The mask is off – it's time all moderate Republicans stand up.@AC360 pic.twitter.com/uzbAZ3lZQ8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 13, 2024

Scaramucci’s tweet was a direct call to action for moderate Republicans. “The mask is off – it’s time all moderate Republicans stand up,” he wrote.

This statement implies an urgent need for intervention from moderate voices within the Republican party to counterbalance the extreme ideologies.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments come at a time when the Republican party is grappling with internal divisions. The alliance between Trump and Loomer, a controversial political figure known for her extreme views, is seen by some as a move towards more radical politics.

This shift could potentially alienate moderate Republicans and further polarize the party.

Scaramucci’s call to action suggests a growing concern among some Republicans about the direction the party is taking. His comments reflect a desire for a more balanced and inclusive Republican party that can appeal to a broader demographic.

