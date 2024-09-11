Petco, AppLovin, Dave & Buster's And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF rose sharply during Wednesday's session following quarterly results.

Petco reported quarterly losses of nine cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of two cents per share. Quarterly sales of $1.52 billion met the analyst consensus estimate and represented a 1.99% increase over the same period last year.

Petco Health and Wellness shares surged 8.4% to $3.3299 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc . PCT shares jumped 20% to $5.63 after the company announced financing transaction and Ironton production update.

. shares jumped 20% to $5.63 after the company announced financing transaction and Ironton production update. Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 17.4% to $11.05 amid a rise in the price of lithium. Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology halted production at its lepidolite mine in Yichun, Jiangxi.

gained 17.4% to $11.05 amid a rise in the price of lithium. Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology halted production at its lepidolite mine in Yichun, Jiangxi. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. LAAC rose 15.7% to $2.49 amid a rise in the price of lithium. Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology halted production at its lepidolite mine in Yichun, Jiangxi.

rose 15.7% to $2.49 amid a rise in the price of lithium. Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology halted production at its lepidolite mine in Yichun, Jiangxi. Hyliion Holdings Corp . HYLN gained 13.3% to $2.0046. Hyliion Holdings recently announced it has been awarded a $15 million + contract by the Office of Naval Research to develop its KARNO generator for Navy ships and stationary power applications.

. gained 13.3% to $2.0046. Hyliion Holdings recently announced it has been awarded a $15 million + contract by the Office of Naval Research to develop its KARNO generator for Navy ships and stationary power applications. Oscar Health, Inc . OSCR jumped 13.2% to $19.72.

. jumped 13.2% to $19.72. Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM gained 11.7% to $2.5250.

gained 11.7% to $2.5250. Albemarle Corporation ALB gained 10.2% to $86.67 amid a rise in the price of lithium. Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology halted production at its lepidolite mine in Yichun, Jiangxi.

gained 10.2% to $86.67 amid a rise in the price of lithium. Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology halted production at its lepidolite mine in Yichun, Jiangxi. Liquidia Corporation LQDA gained 10.1% to $9.81 after the company announced raise of $67.5 million from new common stock financings and $32.5 million advance from HealthCare Royalty under current financing agreement.

gained 10.1% to $9.81 after the company announced raise of $67.5 million from new common stock financings and $32.5 million advance from HealthCare Royalty under current financing agreement. SolarEdge Technologies, In c. SEDG rose 8.8% to $19.41.

c. rose 8.8% to $19.41. Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY gained 7.8% to $6.14.

gained 7.8% to $6.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc . PLAY rose 7.5% to $32.09 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

. rose 7.5% to $32.09 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results. Verona Pharma pl c VRNA gained 6.6% to $29.86. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated Verona Pharma with a Buy and maintained a $36 price target.

c gained 6.6% to $29.86. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated Verona Pharma with a Buy and maintained a $36 price target. First Solar, Inc . FSLR gained 6.2% to $221.14.

. gained 6.2% to $221.14. AppLovin Corporation APP gained 6.2% to $91.53. B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained AppLovin with a Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $120.

