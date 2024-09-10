Calavo Growers Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Tesla, Oracle, Mission Produce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW rose sharply during Tuesday's session as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Calavo Growers reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents by 32.56%. The company reported quarterly sales of $179.6 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $178.54 million.

The company increased its cash dividend by 10 cents per share to 20 cents per share to be paid on Oct. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on Oct. 2, 2024

Calavo Growers shares jumped 12.5% to $26.76 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Mission Produce, Inc . AVO shares jumped 17.1% to $12.52 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO shares jumped 15.8% to $10.37 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Oracle Corporation ORCL rose 12.5% to $157.33 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA gained 12.3% to $16.77 after the company announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial of ORX750 in acutely sleep-deprived healthy volunteers.

Boot Barn Holdings, In c. BOOT rose 12.1% to $156.48 after BTIG raised its price target on the stock from $150 to $165.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TERN gained 11.8% to $10.14. Terns announced a $125 million proposed public offering.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc . VRDN jumped 10.8% to $15.72 after the company reported topline data from the THRIVE phase 3 clinical trial of VRDN-001 in patients with active thyroid eye disease.

InMode Ltd . INMD gained 10.7% to $17.19 after announcing a share repurchase program of up to 7.68 million shares.

Kornit Digital Ltd . KRNT rose 8.8% to $19.83. Kornit Digital's board authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc . HPH jumped 8.4% to $1.55.

Li Auto Inc . LI rose 5.5% to $19.92.

Wingstop Inc . WING gained 5.3% to $384.32.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 4% to $224.82, buoyed by positive tidings from China. Vehicle insurance registration data for Tesla vehicles came in at a robust 16,200 for the week ended Sept. 8, CnEVPost reported, citing data provided by Li Auto. This compares to the previous week's number of 14,400 units and marked the strongest increase since the 17,500 units reported for the third week of June.

