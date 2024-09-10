Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 9.77%

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

On Sept. 5, Xerox and Taktiful Software Solutions announced intent to form new strategic partnership.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Dividend Yield: 3.28%

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $130 to $145 on Sept. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $190 to $200 on July 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

On Sept. 9, IBM announced its intent to acquire Accelalpha, a global Oracle services provider.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE

Dividend Yield: 2.95%

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $16 to $18 on Sept. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $24 to $21 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

On Sept. 9, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced it has commenced a public offering of $1.35 billion of Series C mandatory convertible preferred stock.

