S&P Global To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for C3.ai, Inc. AI from $29 to $24. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Neutral rating. C3.ai shares fell 1.9% to close at $23.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. COLL from $47 to $50. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating. Praxis Collegium Pharmaceutical shares gained 2.2% to close at $38.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT price target from $3 to $2. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating. ChargePoint shares fell 0.6% to close at $1.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global Inc. SPGI price target from $530 to $564. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Overweight rating. S&P Global shares gained 0.5% to close at $513.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $130 to $68. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Dollar Tree shares fell 22.2% to close at $63.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Novartis AG NVS price target from $119 to $121. Goldman Sachs analyst James Quigley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Novartis shares rose 0.7% to close at $119.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut Core & Main, Inc. CNM price target from $62 to $53. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained an Outperform rating. Core & Main shares fell 15.8% to close at $39.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna slashed the price target for EVERTEC, Inc. EVTC from $38 to $28. Susquehanna analyst James Friedman downgraded the stock from Neutral to Negative. EVERTEC shares rose 0.3% to close at $33.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut Celanese Corporation CE price target from $180 to $150. Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Celanese shares fell 0.8% to close at $124.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo Ltd. STNE price target from $16.5 to $7. Morgan Stanley analyst Jorge Kuri downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. StoneCo shares fell 3.8% to close at $12.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying SPGI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in