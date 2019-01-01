Celanese (NYSE:CE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Celanese
The latest price target for Celanese (NYSE: CE) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $145.00 expecting CE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.90% downside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Celanese (NYSE: CE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Celanese maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Celanese, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Celanese was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Celanese (CE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $140.00 to $145.00. The current price Celanese (CE) is trading at is $159.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
