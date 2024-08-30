CrowdStrike To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Mizuho raised the price target for Autodesk, Inc. ADSK from $230 to $260. Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained a Neutral rating. Autodesk shares gained 1.4% to close at $258.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $320 to $340. Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained an Overweight rating. MongoDB shares gained 4.4% to close at $245.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO price target from $18 to $21. B of A Securities analyst Alice Xiao maintained an Underperform rating. Victoria’s Secret shares fell 3.7% to close at $23.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC boosted the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $302 to $339. HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. CrowdStrike shares gained 2.8% to close at $271.67 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut Kohl’s Corporation KSS price target from $25 to $21. TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Kohl’s shares gained 0.6% to close at $19.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Autodesk, Inc. ADSK price target from $239 to $257. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained a Neutral rating. Autodesk shares gained 1.4% to close at $258.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed the price target for Elastic N.V. ESTC from $135 to $95. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Elastic shares rose 0.6% to close at $103.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $170 to $100. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dollar General shares fell 32.2% to close at $84.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed Stratasys Ltd. SSYS price target from $12 to $10. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Stratasys shares fell 9.9% to close at $6.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY price target from $100 to $110. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained a Buy rating. Best Buy shares gained 14.1% to close at $100.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
