Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. MDB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.
MongoDB reported quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents by 42.86%. Quarterly sales came in at $478.1 million, which beat the consensus estimate by 3.03% and represents growth of 12.82% from the same period last year.
MongoDB shares jumped 15.2% to $283.07 in the pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG gained 96.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced a projected pipeline valued up to $500 million.
- Focus Universal Inc. FCUV rose 52.2% to $0.2894 in today's pre-market trading after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS gained 29.4% to $11.54 in pre-market trading. Emergent BioSolutions’ ACAM2000 vaccine gained the FDA nod for Mpox indication amidst rising public health crisis.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN gained 23% to $0.1283 in pre-market trading after dipping over 30% on Thursday.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR gained 16.8% to $5.63 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded a $116.9 million NASA contract to deliver six science and technology payloads to the Moon.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK gained 13.8% to $0.1855 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL gained 8.8% to $76.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported its second-quarter financial results.
- ADS-TEC Energy PLC ADSE gained 6.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 6.5% to $117.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares declined 35.3% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday.
- Elastic N.V. ESTC shares fell 27.1% to $75.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
- BioCardia, Inc. BCDA fell 20.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. BioCardia shares jumped 83% on Wednesday after FDA cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 13.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after surging over 130% on Thursday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc EKSO shares fell 10.7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Ekso Bionics priced its $6 million underwritten public offering of 6m units with dual warrants.
- Paltalk, Inc. PALT fell 10.4% to $4.89 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares declined 8.8% to $4.64 in pre-market trading. Innovative Eyewear shares jumped 54% on Thursday after the company announced that its Lucyd Lyte frames are now being sold on Target.com.
- Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH shares fell 8.6% to $3.51 in pre-market trading. Duluth Holdings shares jumped around 19% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.
- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. AZI shares dipped 6.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) announced the closing of initial public offering.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA declined 6.4% to $344.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut its FY24 guidance.
