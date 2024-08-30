Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. MDB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

MongoDB reported quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents by 42.86%. Quarterly sales came in at $478.1 million, which beat the consensus estimate by 3.03% and represents growth of 12.82% from the same period last year.

MongoDB shares jumped 15.2% to $283.07 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG gained 96.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced a projected pipeline valued up to $500 million.

gained 96.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Also, the company announced a projected pipeline valued up to $500 million. Focus Universal Inc. FCUV rose 52.2% to $0.2894 in today's pre-market trading after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share.

rose 52.2% to $0.2894 in today's pre-market trading after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS gained 29.4% to $11.54 in pre-market trading. Emergent BioSolutions’ ACAM2000 vaccine gained the FDA nod for Mpox indication amidst rising public health crisis.

gained 29.4% to $11.54 in pre-market trading. Emergent BioSolutions’ ACAM2000 vaccine gained the FDA nod for Mpox indication amidst rising public health crisis. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd . MAXN gained 23% to $0.1283 in pre-market trading after dipping over 30% on Thursday.

. gained 23% to $0.1283 in pre-market trading after dipping over 30% on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc . LUNR gained 16.8% to $5.63 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded a $116.9 million NASA contract to deliver six science and technology payloads to the Moon.

. gained 16.8% to $5.63 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded a $116.9 million NASA contract to deliver six science and technology payloads to the Moon. LogicMark, Inc . LGMK gained 13.8% to $0.1855 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.

. gained 13.8% to $0.1855 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc . MRVL gained 8.8% to $76.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported its second-quarter financial results.

. gained 8.8% to $76.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. ADS-TEC Energy PLC ADSE gained 6.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

gained 6.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 6.5% to $117.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Losers

Catheter Precision, Inc . VTAK shares declined 35.3% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday.

. shares declined 35.3% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday. Elastic N.V. ESTC shares fell 27.1% to $75.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

shares fell 27.1% to $75.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. BioCardia, Inc . BCDA fell 20.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. BioCardia shares jumped 83% on Wednesday after FDA cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family.

. fell 20.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. BioCardia shares jumped 83% on Wednesday after FDA cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 13.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after surging over 130% on Thursday.

fell 13.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after surging over 130% on Thursday. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc EKSO shares fell 10.7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Ekso Bionics priced its $6 million underwritten public offering of 6m units with dual warrants.

shares fell 10.7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Ekso Bionics priced its $6 million underwritten public offering of 6m units with dual warrants. Paltalk, Inc . PALT fell 10.4% to $4.89 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.

. fell 10.4% to $4.89 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc . LUCY shares declined 8.8% to $4.64 in pre-market trading. Innovative Eyewear shares jumped 54% on Thursday after the company announced that its Lucyd Lyte frames are now being sold on Target.com.

. shares declined 8.8% to $4.64 in pre-market trading. Innovative Eyewear shares jumped 54% on Thursday after the company announced that its Lucyd Lyte frames are now being sold on Target.com. Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH shares fell 8.6% to $3.51 in pre-market trading. Duluth Holdings shares jumped around 19% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

shares fell 8.6% to $3.51 in pre-market trading. Duluth Holdings shares jumped around 19% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd . AZI shares dipped 6.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) announced the closing of initial public offering.

. shares dipped 6.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) announced the closing of initial public offering. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA declined 6.4% to $344.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut its FY24 guidance.

