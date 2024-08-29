MongoDB Stock Rallies After Strong Q2 Results, Upbeat Guidance

MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares are climbing after the company reported its second-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the quarter.

The Details: MongoDB reported quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents by 42.86%. Quarterly sales came in at $478.1 million, which beat the consensus estimate by 3.03% and represents growth of 12.82% from the same period last year.

Subscription revenue was $463.8 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, and services revenue was $14.3 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year.

“MongoDB delivered healthy second-quarter results, highlighted by strong new workload acquisition and better-than-expected Atlas consumption trends. Our continued success in winning new workloads demonstrates the critical role MongoDB’s platform plays in modern application development,” said Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB.

“We remain excited about our opportunity to continue capturing share in one of the largest markets in software. Today, companies of all sizes and across nearly every industry and geography rely on MongoDB to build the software that helps them run and transform their business. We believe we are incredibly well-positioned to help customers incorporate generative AI into their business and modernize their legacy application estate.”

Outlook: MongoDB sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $493 million to $497 million, versus the $478.75 million estimate, and earnings of between 65 cents and 68 cents per share, versus the 60-cent estimate.

The company expects fiscal year revenue in a range of $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion, versus the $1.9 billion estimate, and earnings between $2.33 and $2.47 per share, versus the $2.26 estimate.

MDB Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, MongoDB shares are up 13.96% after-hours at $280.03 at the time of publication Thursday.

