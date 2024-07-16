Why Match Group Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Match Group, Inc. MTCH rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Starboard Value has taken a keen interest in Match Group. The hedge fund has accumulated a stake of over 6.5% in the online dating company and is advocating for a potential sale if the company's performance does not improve, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Match Group shares jumped 8% to $34.56 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc . CDT gained 89.8% to $0.4556 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW shares rose 46% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Monday.

AEON Biopharma, Inc. AEON shares rose 17.1% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 63% on Monday.

shares rose 17.1% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 63% on Monday. 36Kr Holdings Inc . KRKR rose 11.1% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. 36Kr Holdings said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Zhi-Tech Group to broaden its business expansion and commercialization initiatives.

ConnectM Technology Solutions Inc . CNTM gained 11% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after dipping 35% on Monday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc . UAVS shares gained 9.1% to $0.4990 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.

Siebert Financial Corp . SIEB shares climbed 8.6% to $1.89 in pre-market trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares surged 8.6% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies is expected to report second quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 1.

shares surged 8.6% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies is expected to report second quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 1. Chegg, Inc. CHGG gained 5.4% to $3.34 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded Chegg from Underweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $3.25.

Losers

Greenpro Capital Corp . GRNQ shares fell 20.5% to $0.9384 in pre-market trading. Greenpro Capital shares surged around 35% on Monday after the company announced that its subsidiary, Green-X, secured over $100 million in digital assets.

Autonomix Medical, Inc . AMIX shares declined 17.4% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Autonomix shares jumped 130% on Monday after the company entered into an agreement with RF Innovations to license intellectual property for its Apex 6 Radiofrequency Generator.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc . AREB shares fell 17.4% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Monday.

Cyngn Inc . CYN shares fell 15% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 54% on Monday.

DatChat, Inc . DATS fell 12.2% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. Shares of DatChat jumped around 78% on Monday possibly after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

. fell 12.2% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. Shares of DatChat jumped around 78% on Monday possibly after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump over the weekend. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN shares fell 9.7% to $0.3493 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Monday.

shares fell 9.7% to $0.3493 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Monday. Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV shares dipped 10.8% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Monday.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp . DJT shares fell 8.8% to $37.03 in pre-market trading. Trump Media & Technology Group shares jumped over 31% on Monday following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp . AVXL fell 7% to $5.43 in pre-market trading after surging 8% on Monday.

. fell 7% to $5.43 in pre-market trading after surging 8% on Monday. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM shares declined 6.5% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.

