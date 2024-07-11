Why WD-40 Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of WD-40 Company WDFC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.

Quarterly sales came in at $155 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $145.8 million. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.27 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

WD-40 shares jumped 12.5% to $247.20 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Volcon, Inc . VLCN rose 65.8% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.

. rose 65.8% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday. Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS shares rose 47.7% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a significant order valued at $260,000 to modernize the traffic systems in a major Mid-Atlantic county in the United States.

. shares rose 47.7% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a significant order valued at $260,000 to modernize the traffic systems in a major Mid-Atlantic county in the United States. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ gained 45.1% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Wednesday.

gained 45.1% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Wednesday. Blue Star Foods Corp . BSFC shares rose 28% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.

. shares rose 28% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA shares climbed 26.8% to $0.8478 in pre-market trading. Kazia Therapeutics shares jumped 248% on Wednesday after the company announced results from GBM-AGILE, a phase II/III study that included an evaluation of paxalisib versus standard of care for patients with glioblastoma.

shares climbed 26.8% to $0.8478 in pre-market trading. Kazia Therapeutics shares jumped 248% on Wednesday after the company announced results from GBM-AGILE, a phase II/III study that included an evaluation of paxalisib versus standard of care for patients with glioblastoma. Castellum, Inc. CTM rose 15.8% to $0.2316 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Castellum said it retired its term loan with Live Oak Banking Company ahead of schedule.

rose 15.8% to $0.2316 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Castellum said it retired its term loan with Live Oak Banking Company ahead of schedule. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc . NVOS gained 14.9% to $0.5885 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.

. gained 14.9% to $0.5885 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. NaaS Technology Inc . NAAS shares gained 14.3% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after surging 44% on Wednesday.

. shares gained 14.3% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after surging 44% on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT rose 5.1% to $82.32 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc . IVP shares fell 22.6% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after the jumping 110% on Wednesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners announced the closing of $6 million public offering.

. shares fell 22.6% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after the jumping 110% on Wednesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners announced the closing of $6 million public offering. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc . VRPX shares declined 14.7% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 46% on Wednesday after the company announced results for a Swine Model pilot study for Probudur.

. shares declined 14.7% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 46% on Wednesday after the company announced results for a Swine Model pilot study for Probudur. Longeveron Inc. LGVN shares fell 14.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Longeveron shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to Lomecel-B for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s Disease.

shares fell 14.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Longeveron shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to Lomecel-B for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s Disease. Cingulate Inc . CING shares fell 14.1% to $0.5571 in pre-market trading after gaining 74% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 14.1% to $0.5571 in pre-market trading after gaining 74% on Wednesday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 13.8% to $8.06 in pre-market trading after dipping around 48% on Wednesday.

fell 13.8% to $8.06 in pre-market trading after dipping around 48% on Wednesday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc . LUCY fell 11.4% to $0.4066 in pre-market trading after gaining over 20% on Wednesday.

. fell 11.4% to $0.4066 in pre-market trading after gaining over 20% on Wednesday. Scisparc Ltd SPRC shares fell 10.7% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. SciSparc recently signed a non-binding letter of intent to spin off its clinical-stage pharmaceutical portfolio and its equity stake in SciSparc Nutraceuticals.

shares fell 10.7% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. SciSparc recently signed a non-binding letter of intent to spin off its clinical-stage pharmaceutical portfolio and its equity stake in SciSparc Nutraceuticals. SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI shares dipped 7% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 28% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 7% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 28% on Wednesday. Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG shares fell 9.1% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Newegg Commerce, on Monday, announced that the presale for its tenth annual FantasTech Sales event is now live.

shares fell 9.1% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Newegg Commerce, on Monday, announced that the presale for its tenth annual FantasTech Sales event is now live. LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR shares declined 6.8% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. LiveWire Group is expected to release its second quarter financial results before the opening bell Thursday, July 25.

Now Read This: