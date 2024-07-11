Why WD-40 Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of WD-40 Company WDFC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.
Quarterly sales came in at $155 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $145.8 million. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.27 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
WD-40 shares jumped 12.5% to $247.20 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 65.8% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS shares rose 47.7% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a significant order valued at $260,000 to modernize the traffic systems in a major Mid-Atlantic county in the United States.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ gained 45.1% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Wednesday.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC shares rose 28% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA shares climbed 26.8% to $0.8478 in pre-market trading. Kazia Therapeutics shares jumped 248% on Wednesday after the company announced results from GBM-AGILE, a phase II/III study that included an evaluation of paxalisib versus standard of care for patients with glioblastoma.
- Castellum, Inc. CTM rose 15.8% to $0.2316 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Castellum said it retired its term loan with Live Oak Banking Company ahead of schedule.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS gained 14.9% to $0.5885 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS shares gained 14.3% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after surging 44% on Wednesday.
- PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT rose 5.1% to $82.32 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share.
Losers
- Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP shares fell 22.6% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after the jumping 110% on Wednesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners announced the closing of $6 million public offering.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX shares declined 14.7% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 46% on Wednesday after the company announced results for a Swine Model pilot study for Probudur.
- Longeveron Inc. LGVN shares fell 14.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Longeveron shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to Lomecel-B for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s Disease.
- Cingulate Inc. CING shares fell 14.1% to $0.5571 in pre-market trading after gaining 74% on Wednesday.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 13.8% to $8.06 in pre-market trading after dipping around 48% on Wednesday.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 11.4% to $0.4066 in pre-market trading after gaining over 20% on Wednesday.
- Scisparc Ltd SPRC shares fell 10.7% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. SciSparc recently signed a non-binding letter of intent to spin off its clinical-stage pharmaceutical portfolio and its equity stake in SciSparc Nutraceuticals.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI shares dipped 7% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 28% on Wednesday.
- Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG shares fell 9.1% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Newegg Commerce, on Monday, announced that the presale for its tenth annual FantasTech Sales event is now live.
- LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR shares declined 6.8% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. LiveWire Group is expected to release its second quarter financial results before the opening bell Thursday, July 25.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.