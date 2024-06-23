China's Bilibili And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Were Among 10 Mid Cap Stocks With Biggest Gains In The Last Week (June 16-June 22, 2024): Are They In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Bilibili Inc. BILI shares rose 23.32% following last week’s release of ‘San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia.’ Also, JP Morgan analyst Daniel Chen upgraded Bilibili from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $21 price forecast.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares jumped 22.36% on continued strength after the announcement of insurance coverage of ANKTIVA across multiple states with the first commercial doses administered.
- Sasol Ltd. SSL shares escalated 20.89% after the company announced that the court ruled in favor of the company and TotalEnergies SE TTE Marketing. Also, it was awarded R3.89B in damages and approximately R2.3B in interest.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI stock gained 15.25% in the last week after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. ITCI stock was up 13.18% after the company announced topline results from its second Phase 3 trial evaluating Lumateperone as adjunctive therapy for patients with major depressive disorder, meeting primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR shares advanced 12.06% on overall strength in chip stocks. Also, B. Riley Securities analyst raised the price forecast on the stock from $45 to $50.
- IRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC shares grew 11.53% after the company announced that it reached a corporate milestone after it launched the initial phases of its previously disclosed manufacturing automation plans.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares upped 11.32% after signing a 10-launch deal with Japanese firm Synspective in Tokyo.
- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH stock rose 10.81% after Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line and raised its price target from $42 to $45. Also, RBC Capital maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $38 to $45.
- BRF S.A. BRFS shares rose 10.69%.
