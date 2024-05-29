CrowdStrike To Rally Over 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $371 to $400. JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained an Overweight rating. CrowdStrike shares fell 1.3% to close at $346.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen slashed the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $515 to $437. TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained a Buy rating. Lululemon shares fell 2.6% to close at $295.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised Globus Medical, Inc. GMED price target from $63 to $72. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating. Globus Medical shares fell 0.5% to close at $65.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG from $1,310 to $1,460. B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating. TransDigm Group shares fell 2.4% to close at $1,317.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA price target from $575 to $522. Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.2% to close at $381.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Box, Inc. BOX price target from $32 to $30. Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Box shares fell 0.9% to close at $25.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Dell Technologies Inc. DELL from $130 to $180. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Dell shares rose 3.7% to close at $166.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies slashed American Airlines Group Inc. AAL price target from $17 to $12. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. American Airlines shares fell 2.9% to close at $13.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA price target from $74 to $90. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. CAVA Group shares fell 0.6% to close at $82.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV price target from $251 to $255. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained an Outperform rating. Veeva Systems shares fell 0.4% to close at $203.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
