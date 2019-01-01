TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TransDigm Gr
TransDigm Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $620.00 expecting TDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.50% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) was provided by Wells Fargo, and TransDigm Gr maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TransDigm Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TransDigm Gr was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TransDigm Gr (TDG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $700.00 to $620.00. The current price TransDigm Gr (TDG) is trading at is $616.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
