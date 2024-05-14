Why Alcon Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Alcon Inc. ALC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Alcon posted adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, beating market expectations of 63 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $2.444 billion versus estimates of $2.462 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Alcon shares jumped 10.8% to $89.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

GameStop Corp . GME gained 40.2% to $42.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 74% on Monday.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc . FFIE gained 39.2% to $0.0849 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Monday.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc . AMC shares gained 38.3% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after surging 78% on Monday.

. shares gained 38.3% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after surging 78% on Monday. Warrantee Inc WRNT rose 31.6% to $0.41 in today's pre-market trading.

rose 31.6% to $0.41 in today's pre-market trading. MicroCloud Hologram Inc . HOLO shares gained 31% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Monday.

. shares gained 31% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Monday. BlackBerry Limited BB gained 25.2% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after adding around 7% on Monday.

gained 25.2% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after adding around 7% on Monday. Rent the Runway, Inc . RENT shares rose 19.2% to $23.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Monday.

. shares rose 19.2% to $23.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Monday. Tilray Brands, Inc . TLRY shares rose 14.1% to $2.27 in pre-market trading.

. shares rose 14.1% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. Paysafe Ltd PSFE gained 13% to $17.70 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Losers

Augmedix, Inc . AUGX shares dipped 34.2% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Inotiv, Inc . NOTV shares fell 30.2% to $2.91 pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Monday

Akoya Biosciences, Inc . AKYA dipped 20.6% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 revenue forecast.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc . SCPX shares fell 17.4% to $0.15 in pre-market trading. Scorpius Holdings, last week, announced the appointment of Shari Udoff-McDonald as VP of Business Development.

INVO Bioscience, Inc . INVO shares declined 13.1% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Monday.

BIOLASE, Inc . BIOL shares fell 11.6% to $0.1598 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

StoneCo Ltd . STNE shares declined 9.3% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

TeraWulf Inc . WULF shares fell 9.3% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.

. shares fell 9.3% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. TMC the metals company Inc TMC shares fell 8.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

shares fell 8.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares dipped 8.2% to $2.83 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares fell 12% on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

