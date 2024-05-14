Home Depot, Paysafe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc . HD to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $36.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Home Depot shares rose 0.6% to $342.90 in after-hours trading.

posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Paysafe shares jumped 13% to $17.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $30.40 billion. The company will release earnings brefore the markets open. Alibaba shares fell 0.9% to $83.85 in after-hours trading.

TeraWulf Inc . WULF reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. The Bitcoin mining company reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 4 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $42.433 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $51.092 million. TeraWulf shares tumbled 11.2% to $1.9897 in the after-hours trading session.

