Akamai Technologies Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Applied Optoelectronics, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.
Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company issued weak guidance.
The company said it sees FY24 adjusted EPS of $6.20 to $6.40 compared to market estimates of $6.73. It expects revenue of $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion, versus expectations of $4.08 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Akamai Technologies shares dipped 10.4% to $91.73 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX shares tumbled 64.5% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Progyny, Inc. PGNY shares declined 36% to $20.80 pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY24 sales guidance below estimates.
- MicroVision, Inc. MVIS shares declined 27.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter GAAP EPS results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares declined 16.4% to $8.79 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak second-quarter guidance.
- JFrog Ltd. FROG shares dipped 13.4% to $35.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first quarter financial results.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares fell 10.4% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares fell 10.4% to $0.8243 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI shares dipped 9.2% to $5.26 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
- Yelp Inc. YELP shares declined 7.1% to $36.80 pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter revenue miss.
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY shares fell 6.1% to $11.37 in pre-market trading as the company priced its secondary offering of 3.75 million common stock by selling stockholder at $11.50 per share.
