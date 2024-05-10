Enbridge, Funko And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects DNOW Inc. DNOW to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share on revenue of $569.15 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. DNOW shares rose 0.9% to $15.00 in after-hours trading.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the first quarter on Thursday. The company posted adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, versus market expectations for a loss of 3 cents per share. Array Technologies shares 9.5% to $13.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Enbridge Inc. ENB to post quarterly earnings at 60 cents per share on revenue of $8.95 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Enbridge shares gained 0.4% to $37.50 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Funko, Inc. FNKO reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and issued strong earnings forecast for the second quarter. The company also appointed Cynthia Williams as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 20. Funko shares jumped 12.2% to $7.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE to post quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $943.44 million after the closing bell. Hawaiian Electric shares rose 1.7% to $10.41 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says Buy This Tech Stock Right Here, Likes Cognex
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in