Visa To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX from $10 to $8. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Unity Biotechnology shares gained 1.3% to close at $1.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen slashed the price target for Amgen Inc. AMGN from $370 to $360. TD Cowen analyst Yaron Weber maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Amgen shares rose 0.1% to close at $265.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Johnson & Johnson JNJ price target from $180 to $170. B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Neutral rating. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 2.1% to close at $144.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Antero Resources Corporation AR from $26 to $36. Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Antero Resources shares gained 0.4% to close at $29.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. slashed J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT price target from $210 to $192. Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 1.1% to close at $182.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised Strategic Education, Inc. STRA price target from $110 to $125. Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Strategic Education shares fell 0.6% to close at $96.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN from $42 to $32. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. Urban Outfitters shares fell 0.5% to close at $38.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS price target from $24 to $3. RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 7.7% to close at $1.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Visa Inc. V price target from $314 to $320. Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating. Visa shares rose 0.1% to close at $271.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK price target from $64 to $66. B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 2% to close at $54.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out: Why INVO Bioscience Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 73%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPenny StocksPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in