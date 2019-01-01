Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting UBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 542.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) was provided by Citigroup, and Unity Biotechnology maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Unity Biotechnology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Unity Biotechnology was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Unity Biotechnology (UBX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $5.00. The current price Unity Biotechnology (UBX) is trading at is $0.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
