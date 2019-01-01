Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon
Bank of New York Mellon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting BK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.45% downside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bank of New York Mellon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bank of New York Mellon was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bank of New York Mellon (BK) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $54.00 to $45.00. The current price Bank of New York Mellon (BK) is trading at is $45.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
