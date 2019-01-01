Visa (NYSE:V), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Visa
The latest price target for Visa (NYSE: V) was reported by Barclays on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $263.00 expecting V to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.63% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Visa (NYSE: V) was provided by Barclays, and Visa maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Visa, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Visa was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Visa (V) rating was a maintained with a price target of $260.00 to $263.00. The current price Visa (V) is trading at is $212.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
