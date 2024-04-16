Bank of America, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $25.46 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bank of America shares fell 0.1% to $35.91 in after-hours trading.
My Size, Inc. MYSZ disclosed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split. My Size shares jumped 10.3% to $0.4760 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.9% to $86.99 in after-hours trading.
Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company posted adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, missing market estimates of18 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $36.92 million, versus expectations of $39.02 million. Mitek Systems shares fell 5.5% to $14.02 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson JNJ to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $21.40 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares slipped 0.3% to $147.20 in after-hours trading.
