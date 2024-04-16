Bank of America, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $25.46 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bank of America shares fell 0.1% to $35.91 in after-hours trading.

My Size, Inc. MYSZ disclosed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split. My Size shares jumped 10.3% to $0.4760 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.9% to $86.99 in after-hours trading.

Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company posted adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, missing market estimates of18 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $36.92 million, versus expectations of $39.02 million. Mitek Systems shares fell 5.5% to $14.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson JNJ to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $21.40 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares slipped 0.3% to $147.20 in after-hours trading.

