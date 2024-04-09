BlackBerry, Nurix Therapeutics, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 200 points on Tuesday.
Shares of BlackBerry Limited BB rose sharply during Tuesday’s session.
The company announced a collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, designed to revolutionize next-generation robotic systems by enabling new levels of low latency and jitter, as well as repeatable determinism.
BlackBerry shares jumped 9% to $3.1340 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording losses in today’s session.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX jumped 19% to $16.42. Nurix Therapeutics announced extension of strategic collaboration with Sanofi to develop novel targeted protein degraders of STAT6.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA shares climbed 14% to $3.0650 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $9.
- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. LYEL gained 10.5% to $2.42.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP climbed 10.3% to $3.00.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV climbed 8.7% to $8.02.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC gained 8.6% to $4.8350.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 8.3% to $113.81.
- NIO Inc. NIO shares rose 7.7% to $4.7050. NIO filed its 2023 annual report on Form 20-F.
- Absci Corporation ABSI gained 7.4% to $6.06.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM climbed 7.2% to $8.01 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE rose 7% to $5.06. Roth MKM analyst Joe Reagor initiated coverage on Coeur Mining with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.4.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 5.6% to $11.70.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI gained 5.5% to $8.30.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares rose 2.3% to $176.93. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained Tesla with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $190 to $175, while Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained the stock with an Overweight and maintained a $310 price target.
