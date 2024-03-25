Dada Nexus, Salarius Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dada Nexus Limited DADA to report quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share on revenue of $432.74 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dada Nexus shares gained 0.9% to $2.33 in after-hours trading.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX posted a net loss of $0.9 million, or 22 cents per share for the fourth quarter, narrower than the year-ago loss of $6.4 million, or $2.83 per share. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 50.6% to $0.9335 in the after-hours trading session.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB is expected to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Monday. LightInTheBox shares gained 4.9% to close at $0.7929 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Masimo Corporation MASI shares rose sharply during Friday’s after-hours trading session after the company announced it has authorized management to evaluate a proposed separation of its consumer business. The company also reaffirmed its first-quarter and FY24 guidance. Masimo shares jumped 13.9% to $153.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT to post a quarterly loss at 51 cents per share on revenue of $86.49 million after the closing bell. Westport Fuel shares fell 7.1% to $5.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out: Vista Gold And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying