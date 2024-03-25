Dada Nexus, Salarius Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Dada Nexus Limited DADA to report quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share on revenue of $432.74 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dada Nexus shares gained 0.9% to $2.33 in after-hours trading.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX posted a net loss of $0.9 million, or 22 cents per share for the fourth quarter, narrower than the year-ago loss of $6.4 million, or $2.83 per share. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 50.6% to $0.9335 in the after-hours trading session.
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB is expected to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Monday. LightInTheBox shares gained 4.9% to close at $0.7929 on Friday.
Masimo Corporation MASI shares rose sharply during Friday’s after-hours trading session after the company announced it has authorized management to evaluate a proposed separation of its consumer business. The company also reaffirmed its first-quarter and FY24 guidance. Masimo shares jumped 13.9% to $153.65 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT to post a quarterly loss at 51 cents per share on revenue of $86.49 million after the closing bell. Westport Fuel shares fell 7.1% to $5.85 in the after-hours trading session.
