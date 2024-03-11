EQT, Genie Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Monday.

Shares of EQT Corporation EQT fell sharply during Monday’s session after the company announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Equitrans Midstream.

EQT shares fell 8.4% to $34.37 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares tumbled 18.5% to $8.09. Ventyx Biosciences reported clinical data for its NLRP3 inhibitor portfolio and issued pipeline updates at Virtual Investor Event.

shares tumbled 18.5% to $8.09. Ventyx Biosciences reported clinical data for its NLRP3 inhibitor portfolio and issued pipeline updates at Virtual Investor Event. MoneyLion Inc. ML dipped 15% to $63.36.

dipped 15% to $63.36. Genie Energy Ltd. GNE declined 12% to $16.67 following fourth-quarter results.

declined 12% to $16.67 following fourth-quarter results. Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX dipped 9.8% to $6.35.

dipped 9.8% to $6.35. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 9.6% to $16.54.

fell 9.6% to $16.54. Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 9% to $2.4290. Bitfarms purchased additional miners to reach 21 EH/s in 2024.

fell 9% to $2.4290. Bitfarms purchased additional miners to reach 21 EH/s in 2024. Quantum-Si incorporated QSI declined 9% to $2.03.

declined 9% to $2.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI dipped 8.8% to $1,039.60.

dipped 8.8% to $1,039.60. MannKind Corporation MNKD dipped 8.7% to $4.81. MannKind announced initial meal challenge data from INHALE-3 Phase 4 U.S. trial comparing afrezza head-to-head with multiple daily injections and insulin pumps.

dipped 8.7% to $4.81. MannKind announced initial meal challenge data from INHALE-3 Phase 4 U.S. trial comparing afrezza head-to-head with multiple daily injections and insulin pumps. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT fell 8.4% to $6.35.

fell 8.4% to $6.35. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX declined 8.1% to $3.74.

declined 8.1% to $3.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR fell 7.6% to $30.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals recently announced that it initiated its Phase 1/2a study of ARO-DM1 for the treatment of type 1 myotonic dystrophy.

fell 7.6% to $30.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals recently announced that it initiated its Phase 1/2a study of ARO-DM1 for the treatment of type 1 myotonic dystrophy. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT dipped 7.6% to $10.31. Arcutis promoted Todd Tucker to Chief Human Resources Officer.

dipped 7.6% to $10.31. Arcutis promoted Todd Tucker to Chief Human Resources Officer. Carvana Co. CVNA fell 6.3% to $79.96.

fell 6.3% to $79.96. Celestica Inc. CLS fell 5.7% to $43.45. Cormark Securities analyst Jesse Pytlak initiated coverage on Celestica with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $56.

fell 5.7% to $43.45. Cormark Securities analyst Jesse Pytlak initiated coverage on Celestica with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $56. NOVONIX Limited NVX fell 5.2% to $2.37.

Now Read This: Top 5 Risk Off Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter