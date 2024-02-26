Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden criticized the U.S. Congress for taking a two-week recess without passing additional aid for Ukraine.

What Happened: Biden took to X to express his disapproval of the House’s decision to go on a break without addressing the urgent need for new aid to Ukraine.

The President highlighted the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the recent territorial gains made by Russia, calling for the House to reconvene and pass the bipartisan national security bill.

“Brave Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are dying. And Russia made its first notable gains in Ukraine in nearly a year,” Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“But here in America, the Speaker gave the House a two-week vacation.”

“They need to come back and pass our bipartisan national security bill.”

This came after House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s move effectively halted a Senate-approved bill that would have allocated $60 billion in fresh aid for the Ukrainian military. This decision has sparked controversy, especially as Ukrainian troops were compelled to retreat from the strategically significant city of Avdiivka, which was encircled by Russian forces.

See Also: Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Co-Defendant Carlos De Oliveira Requests Dismissal Of Charges In Classified Document Case: Report

Despite the U.S. having already approved $44.2 billion in military aid for Ukraine, some Republican members, influenced by former President Donald Trump, have become increasingly hesitant about further funding. This political deadlock in Washington coincides with the critical situation on the ground in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: This decision comes at a time when the conflict in Ukraine is intensifying, with Russian forces making significant territorial gains. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has also urged Congress to expedite the approval of additional aid for Ukraine, emphasizing its crucial role in Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Amid the escalating tensions, Ukraine has been seeking military aid from Western allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Germany and France to secure military assistance and finalize bilateral security agreements. The urgency of the situation in Ukraine has further underscored the need for additional aid to counter Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN said that former President Trump seems not to understand that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will never stop." Trump earlier claimed credit for the collapse of a bipartisan border deal, which was already under scrutiny from Senate Republicans.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In Nvidia When Cramer Recommended Shorting Stock In September 2022, Here’s How Much You Would Have Now

